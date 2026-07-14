SSU Alpha Center special forces hit rare Russian P-14 radar dating from 1959. VIDEO

Special forces operators from the Security Service of Ukraine’s Alpha Special Operations Center released footage of a strike on a Russian P-14 radar station.

SSU operators hit the P-14 radar, which Russian forces used to detect aerial targets, Censor.NET reports.

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According to OSINT researchers, production of the P-14 radar began as early as 1959, serial production ended in 1982, and it was withdrawn from service in 2003.

Researcher Chris O’Wiki believes that the return of such systems to service indicates that Russia has suffered significant losses of more modern radar assets.

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