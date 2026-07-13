K-2 Brigade operators strike at least 30 pieces of Russian logistics equipment near Yenakiieve. VIDEO
Operators of the 20th Separate K-2 Unmanned Systems Brigade carried out a series of strikes on Russian logistics in the sector of temporarily occupied Yenakiieve.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian FPV drones struck enemy trucks, military vehicles and other logistics equipment travelling along a route under the constant fire control of the Defence Forces.
As a result of the combat operation, at least 30 units of Russian logistics equipment, several communications antennas and an electrical substation were destroyed.
It is also noted that many of the occupiers’ vehicles were equipped with electronic warfare systems and makeshift anti-drone structures, but this did not prevent the Ukrainian operators from successfully completing their combat mission.
Footage of the combat operation was published by servicemen of the K-2 Brigade on their Telegram channel.
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