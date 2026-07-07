Chervona Kalyna operators routed occupiers’ logistics in rear in Donetsk region: 15 vehicles destroyed along with infantry. VIDEO

Drone operators of the 14th Chervona Kalyna Brigade of the Azov 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed Russian occupiers' logistics vehicles and manpower in the rear in the temporarily occupied part of Donetsk region.

As reported by Censor.NET, Ukrainian pilots struck logistics vehicles, transport carrying Russian infantry, fuel tankers, UAZ Bukhanka vehicles, and military trucks.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

As a result of a series of precision strikes, at least 15 units of enemy logistics vehicles were destroyed, and the occupiers' manpower inside the vehicles was also eliminated.

A compilation of combat work was published by the 14th Brigade "Chervona Kalyna" on its Telegram channel.

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