USF are dismantling Russians’ logistics network along land corridor to Crimea: 360 transport vehicles have been struck. VIDEO
Soldiers from the Unmanned Systems Forces continue to disrupt the enemy’s logistics along the land corridor to occupied Crimea.
This was reported by the Unmanned Systems Forces on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"The land corridor to the temporarily occupied Crimea is a key supply route for the Russian military contingent. It is through this corridor that the enemy supplies fuel, ammunition, weapons and military equipment.
Therefore, every fuel tanker and every heavy transport vehicle on this route is a legitimate military target," the Unmanned Systems Forces emphasised.
Strikes
Over the course of a week, operators from the Unmanned Systems Forces struck more than 360 fuel tankers and heavy transport vehicles on the land corridor leading to occupied Crimea.
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