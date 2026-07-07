Russian woman shows what it’s like to search for petrol in occupied Crimea: up at 4 am, six hours queuing and 290 roubles per litre. VIDEO

The fuel crisis in occupied Crimea continues to escalate. Locals now have to get up before dawn to fill up their cars, and wait for petrol for almost the entire morning.

According to Censor.NET, a Russian woman from occupied Crimea has posted a video showing how she woke up at four in the morning to join the queue at a petrol station.

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She only managed to get petrol after nearly six hours.

At the few petrol stations where petrol is still available, the price has already reached 290 roubles per litre.

Meanwhile, Crimeans travelling to the Krasnodar Krai in search of fuel complain that petrol there is sold only to local residents, making them feel like "second-class Russians".

It seems that for residents of the occupied peninsula, fuel is gradually becoming a luxury.

Read more: Two tankers and an oil depot have been struck in Crimea. Two S-400 air defence systems have been attacked in Bryansk region, – Madyar. VIDEO