Unmanned aerial systems struck tankers sailing from Russia to occupied Crimea. An oil depot in occupied Kerch and two S-400 air defence systems in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation were also attacked.

This was reported by USF Commander Robert Brovdi (Madyar), according to Censor.NET.

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Details

In the Sea of Azov, the USF, in conjunction with the Ukrainian Navy, struck two tankers carrying petrol that were sailing from Taganrog to occupied Crimea.

"Two tankers from the shadow fleet were transporting fuel from the Taganrog area to Crimea via the Sea of Azov, each carrying 7,000 tonnes of fuel (the equivalent of 200 tanker wagons)," the statement said.

An oil depot in occupied Kerch was also attacked.

Watch more: USF pilots struck 16 energy facilities in occupied territories within 48 hours. VIDEO

"During the missile attack on Ukraine, two launchers of the S-400 long-range anti-aircraft missile system "Triumph", used to launch ballistic missiles at ground targets, and a Nebo-U radar station in Crimea," the commander added.

Details of the targets:

Project 15781 tanker, Sea of Azov, 9th Battalion "Kairos", 414th USF Brigade "Madyar’s Birds";

Project 15781 tanker, Sea of Azov, 9th Battalion "Kairos", 414th USF Brigade "Madyar’s Birds";

"Kerch" oil depot, near Kerch, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 9th Battalion "Kairos", 414th Brigade of the Special Forces "Madyar’s Birds";

"NEBO-U" radar station, Kerch, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Detachment "13" of the 414th Brigade of the USF "Madyar’s Birds";

S-400 "Triumph" air defence missile system, Hlazivka, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, "13" Detachment, 414th Brigade of the Special Forces "Madyar’s Birds";

S-400 "Triumph" air defence missile system, located at Kosenki, Bryansk Oblast, 413th Special Forces Brigade "Raid".

Read more: Energy facility in Crimea and two tankers carrying petrol in Sea of Azov struck by USF, – Madyar. VIDEO