Energy facility in Crimea and two tankers carrying petrol in Sea of Azov struck by USF, – Madyar. VIDEO

Unmanned aerial systems have carried out further strikes on the energy sector in occupied Crimea.

This was reported by USF Commander Robert Brovdi (Madyar), according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Between 1 and 5 July, 37 power facilities on the occupied peninsula and in the southern occupied territories were attacked

"On the night of 6 July, during a massive missile strike on Ukraine, forces and assets of the Freedom-Loving Ukrainian Bird 1st Operational Centre of the USF, the 9th ‘Kairos’ Battalion of the 414th ‘Madyar’s Birds’ Brigade, the 412th Brigade ‘Nemesis’ and ‘Phoenix’, a massive and effective strike was delivered against a key facility of the main power grid – the 330 kV ‘Simferopolska’ substation in SIMFEROPOL, Crimea. That was number 38," he emphasised.

Brovdi also clarified that the USF struck two tankers carrying petrol for Crimea in the Sea of Azov during the night.

"Regarding the two tankers carrying petrol for Crimea that were set alight by USF ‘Birds’ in the Sea of Azov that very night, the burning oil depot in Kerch and other sensitive targets – more on that a little later," added the USF commander.

Watch more: USF pilots struck 16 energy facilities in occupied territories within 48 hours. VIDEO