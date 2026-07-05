USF pilots struck 16 energy facilities in occupied territories within 48 hours. VIDEO

Pilots from Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces carried out a series of strikes over a 48-hour period against the Russian occupiers’ energy infrastructure in the temporarily occupied territories.

According to Censor.NET, 16 energy facilities were struck over the past two days in the temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as in the Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

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Among the targets were power substations and transformers that supplied electricity to the Russian occupiers’ military infrastructure.

In particular, the following were struck:

110 kV "Kovylne" substation, Kovylne settlement, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 9th Battalion "Kairos" of the 414th Special Forces Brigade "Madiar’s Birds";

110 kV "Stepne" substation, Stepne, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 9th Battalion "Kairos" of the 414th Special Forces Brigade "Madiar’s Birds";

150 kV "Henichesk" substation, Henichesk settlement, Kherson region, 9th Battalion "Kairos" of the 414th Special Forces Brigade "Madiar’s Birds";

35 kV substation "Yani Kapu", Yani Kapu settlement, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 9th Battalion "Kairos" of the 414th Special Forces Brigade "Madiar’s Birds";

110 kV "Traktove" substation, Traktove settlement, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 9th Battalion "Kairos" of the 414th USF Brigade "Madiar’s Birds";

150 kV "Overyanivka" substation, Overyanivka settlement, Kherson region, 9th Battalion "Kairos" of the 414th USF Brigade "Madiar’s Birds";

110 kV "Niva" substation, Niva settlement, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 9th Battalion "Kairos" of the 414th USF Brigade "Madiar’s Birds";

110 kV ‘Zimne’ substation, Zimne settlement, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 412th USF Brigade ‘Nemesis’;

220 kV substation "Bakhchisaray", Bakhchisaray settlement, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 412th USF Brigade "Nemesis";

110 kV "Saki" substation, Saki settlement, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 1st USF Operational Centre;

330 kV "Zakhidno-Krymska" substation, Kar’ierne, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 1st Operational Centre of the Special Forces;

35 kV ‘Slovianske’ substation, Slovianske settlement, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 9th Battalion ‘Kairos’ of the 414th USF Brigade ‘Ptakhiv Madyara’;

Electrical substation (transformer), Lozivskyi settlement, Luhansk region, 20th USF Brigade "K-2";

Electrical substation (transformer), Pokrovske settlement, Luhansk region, 20th USF Brigade "K-2";

Electrical substation (transformer), Preobrazhenka settlement, Kherson region, 20th USF Brigade "K-2";

Electrical substation (transformer), Novovasylivka settlement, Zaporizhzhia region, 412th USF Brigade "Nemesis".

A compilation of the strikes was published by Robert Brovdi (Madiar), commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, on his Telegram channel.

Watch more: Crimean circuit breaker: USF "shut down" 10 energy facilities on occupied peninsula. VIDEO