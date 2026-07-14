USF struck 15 Russian Federation vessels and over 1,500 targets in past 24 hours, - USF Commander Brovdi. INFOGRAPHICS

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military has struck 15 Russian vessels and over 1,500 other targets, and has killed or wounded 311 invaders.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Robert (Madyar) Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

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According to Madyar, Ukrainian drones struck 15 Russian vessels over the past 24 hours, though details of these strikes are not currently being disclosed.

What targets were destroyed by Ukrainian drones?

In addition to vessels, the following were targeted by the Unmanned Systems Forces:

39 launch sites for Russian drones;

9 guns and howitzers;

337 shelters;

130 dugouts;

46 copters;

8 ground-based robotic systems (UGVs);

18 electronic warfare systems;

3 radar stations;

98 crew-mounted antennas.

In total, since the beginning of July, according to the USF commander, Ukrainian drones have already killed or wounded 4,492 Russian military personnel and struck 21,319 enemy targets.

Watch more: Operation "Crimean Switch": Unmanned Systems Forces disable Kuban–Crimea energy bridge and destroy S-400, Pantsir and Tor systems. VIDEO