Operation "Crimean Switch": Unmanned Systems Forces disable Kuban–Crimea energy bridge and destroy S-400, Pantsir and Tor systems. VIDEO

Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces carried out the large-scale "Crimean Switch" operation, striking energy infrastructure and air defence systems belonging to the Russian occupation forces in Crimea and the temporarily occupied territories.

According to Censor.NET, on 12–13 July, Ukrainian drone operators struck 11 energy facilities, including nine electrical substations, a strategic electricity transfer node of the Kuban–Crimea energy bridge and a gas pumping station.

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In addition, five key elements of Russia’s air defence were struck.

Footage released shows the destruction of an S-400 Triumf air defence system launcher, a Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile system, a Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air missile and anti-aircraft artillery system, and two Nebo-U radar stations.

The operation involved units of the 414th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade "Birds of Magyar," the 413th Unmanned Systems Regiment "Raid," the 1st Separate Unmanned Systems Centre, the Phoenix UAS Group and the 20th Separate K-2 Unmanned Systems Brigade.

According to the Unmanned Systems Forces, the strikes targeted facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as in the Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

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Watch more: Unmanned Systems Forces hit key Kuban-Crimea energy hub and 53 military targets of occupiers. VIDEO