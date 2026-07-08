Unmanned Systems Forces hit key Kuban-Crimea energy hub and 53 military targets of occupiers. VIDEO

Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces continue to systematically weaken the military and energy infrastructure of the occupiers in temporarily occupied Crimea and southern Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, on July 8, operators struck a key electricity entry point from Russia – the PP-2 Krym transition point, which receives underwater cables from Kuban.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

In addition to the key energy hub, five electrical substations, three Russian radar stations, a repair base of the 27th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade, and the Hvardiiske training ground came under attack.

In total, Ukrainian operators struck 53 military targets over the day.

According to the military, since the beginning of the month, about 50 enemy energy hubs have already been hit, increasingly complicating the operation of the occupiers’ military and critical infrastructure.

The video was published by USF Commander Robert Brovdi (Madyar) on his Telegram channel.

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