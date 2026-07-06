On July 2, 2026, operators of the Kabul 9 special unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine of the Ministry of Defence carried out a successful operation in temporarily occupied Crimea. As a result of a strike on the territory of the airport in the city of Kerch, two costly Russian Orion reconnaissance and strike unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed.

According to Censor.NET, citing official data from military intelligence, the total value of the enemy equipment lost exceeds $10 million.

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The Orion UAV is a rare medium-altitude long-endurance aircraft produced by the Russian group of companies JSC Kronstadt. The drone's maximum takeoff weight is about one tonne, its operating radius is 250-300 kilometers, and its endurance can reach 30 hours. This system is intended not only for aerial reconnaissance but also for assault missions, as well as Kh-50 and Kh-UAV missiles and "Banderol"

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