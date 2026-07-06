SSU struck strategic targets in Russia: oil refineries on fire, destroyed storage tanks and hangars

The SSU and the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes on the Yaroslavl Oil Refinery, the terminal in Vysotsk, and military facilities in occupied Crimea. Fuel tanks, fuel stands, and hangars containing aircraft were hit.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the SSU press center.

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"In carrying out the tasks set by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as part of a systematic effort to reduce the Russian Federation’s military and economic potential, the Security Service of Ukraine, in coordination with the Ukrainian Defense Forces, carried out a series of successful strikes against fuel, energy, and military infrastructure facilities in Russia and the temporarily occupied Crimea," the statement reads.

Attacks on regions of the Russian Federation

Ukrainian drones attacked the Yaroslavl Oil Refinery and the "Yaroslavl" production and dispatch station. Explosions and smoke were observed in the vicinity of the facility.

Damage to the oil loading terminal at the Vysotsk seaport in the Leningrad Oblast of the Russian Federation has also been confirmed. According to preliminary data, the strike put two oil loading stands out of commission and damaged three tanks containing petroleum products.

In addition, the "First Plant" Oil Refinery in the Kaluga region was struck. A fire broke out on the plant’s premises following the explosions.

Airfield and air defense complex in occupied Crimea struck

The SSU carried out a separate operation in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

According to sources, three hangars containing aircraft at the "Hvardiiske" military airfield were struck. Also targeted were a "Pantsir-S2" anti-aircraft missile system near Simferopol, a mobile fire group in Kerch, a petroleum products storage tank, and a pumping station at the "TES-Terminal-1" oil depot.

According to the SSU, the operation was aimed at reducing Russia’s military and economic potential and disrupting the logistics of fuel supply to Russian troops.

"As directed by the President, we are doing everything to ensure that Russia faces retribution for its crimes every day. As long as the enemy continues to shell peaceful Ukrainian cities, its military and fuel infrastructure will suffer significant losses. We are systematically destroying the resources that fuel the Russian war machine, and this effort will only intensify," emphasized SSU Head Yevhen Khmara.

Read more: Refineries in Yaroslavl and Slobodka, fuel terminal in Kerch, and number of Russian military facilities have been struck, - General Staff