Refineries in Yaroslavl and Slobodka, fuel terminal in Kerch, and number of Russian military facilities have been struck, - General Staff

On the night of July 6, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces once again struck the "Slavneft-YANOS" oil refinery in Yaroslavl (Yaroslavl Region, the Russian Federation).

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known about the facility?

Explosions were reported in the vicinity of the target, and smoke was observed on the plant’s grounds.

The Yaroslavl Oil Refinery ("Slavneft-YANOS") is one of the largest oil refineries in the Russian Federation. The facility’s design capacity is 15 million metric tons of crude oil per year. The refinery produces automotive gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, lubricants, and other products used, in particular, to support the aggressor state’s military logistics.

Read more: Ukrainian defence forces attacked Yaroslavl Oil Refinery, port of Kerch and facilities in Crimea. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Other hits

It is also noted that, among other targets, the "NOVATEK-Ust-Luga" oil refinery (in the settlement of Slobodka) and the permanent deployment site of the enemy’s 26th Missile Brigade in the area (in the settlement of Luga) of the Leningrad Oblast of the Russian Federation have been struck.

(in the settlement of Slobodka) and the permanent deployment site of the enemy’s 26th Missile Brigade in the area (in the settlement of Luga) of the Leningrad Oblast of the Russian Federation have been struck. The "TES-Terminal-1" light petroleum products transshipment terminal in Kerch was also struck.

The "TES-Terminal-1" terminal is one of the largest complexes for the storage and transshipment of light petroleum products in Crimea. The facility’s tank farm handles the receipt, storage, and shipment of gasoline, diesel fuel, and other petroleum products, including those intended for the occupying forces in the southern regions of Ukraine.

In addition, a railway overpass in the Dovzhansk area of Luhansk Oblast—which the enemy uses to transport personnel, weapons, ammunition, and logistical supplies—was struck.

An enemy UAV depot in the Chervonopopivka area and a concentration of military equipment near Pysarivka in Luhansk Oblast were also struck.

Read more: 42.74 per cent of Russia’s total designed oil refining capacity has already been put out of action, - General Staff. INFOGRAPHICS

The extent of the damage is being assessed.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces will continue to systematically carry out measures aimed at stopping the Russian Federation's armed aggression," the General Staff emphasized.