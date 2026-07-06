Ukrainian defence forces attacked Yaroslavl Oil Refinery, port of Kerch and facilities in Crimea. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 6 July, the Ukrainian Defence Forces carried out a strike on the Yaroslavl Oil Refinery (YANOS) in Russia. The port of Kerch and a number of other targets in the temporarily occupied Crimea were also attacked.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels and OSINT communities.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The fire at the Yaroslavl Oil Refinery following the attack is confirmed by a NASA FIRMS map.

The road out of the city towards Moscow (near the refinery) is currently blocked.









A strike was also carried out overnight on the port in Kerch. As a result of the attack, an oil and gas terminal at the fishing port caught fire

Local residents reported explosions near the terminal and a fire within the seaport grounds.

Meanwhile, NASA’s FIRMS fire monitoring service detected fires near the 330 kV ‘Simferopol’ substation, a mobile gas turbine power station, and on the grounds of the ‘Hvardiiske’ airbase in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

There is currently no official confirmation from the Russian authorities regarding the extent of the damage or information on the consequences of the attacks.

Read more: "Gvardeyskoye" airfield in occupied Crimea, enemy ammunition depots and bridges in temporarily occupied territories have been hit, - General Staff

What is known about the Yaroslavl Oil Refinery

The Yaroslavl Oil Refinery (YANOS) is one of Russia’s largest oil refineries. It is part of PJSC "Slavneft" — a joint venture between "Rosneft" and "Gazprom Neft".

The plant has a capacity of around 15 million tonnes of crude oil per year. It produces petrol, diesel and aviation fuel, fuel oil, bitumen and petrochemical feedstocks. According to open-source information, YANOS is considered a strategically important facility that supplies fuel, particularly aviation fuel, to the Russian Ministry of Defence, law enforcement agencies and defence enterprises in the Central Federal District.