"Gvardeyskoye" airfield in occupied Crimea, enemy ammunition depots and bridges in temporarily occupied territories have been hit, - General Staff

On the night of 5 July, as part of efforts to reduce the Russian aggressor’s offensive capabilities, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck the ‘Gvardeyskoye’ airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

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What is known about the facility?

The extent of the damage caused is being assessed.

It is noted that the "Gvardeyskoye" airfield is one of the Russian Federation’s key military airfields on the temporarily occupied Crimean peninsula. It is used to base operational-tactical and naval aviation aircraft, to support combat sorties, and to provide logistics and technical maintenance for aviation equipment.

Watch more: Su-27 fighter pilots destroyed bridge used by occupiers to transport equipment and attack aircraft. VIDEO

Other strikes

A road bridge across the Hruzkyi Yalanchyk River near Huselynkove and a road bridge across the Kalmius River near Staromariivka in the Donetsk region have also been hit. The enemy uses these structures to transport personnel, weapons, ammunition, and logistical supplies.

In addition, three enemy ammunition depots have been hit – in the areas of Makiivka in Donetsk Oblast, Dovzhansk in the Luhansk region, and Preobrazhenka in the Kherson region.

"The Defence Forces will continue to systematically carry out measures aimed at putting an end to the Russian Federation’s armed aggression against Ukraine!" the General Staff stated.