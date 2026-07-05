Su-27 fighter pilots destroyed bridge used by occupiers to transport equipment and attack aircraft. VIDEO
Crews of Su-27 fighter jets from the Ukrainian Air Force carried out a precision air strike on a bridge that Russian troops were using to support their logistics operations.
According to Censor.NET, the structure was one of the routes used by the occupiers to transport military equipment and personnel to one of the front lines.
As a result of the precision air strike, the bridge was destroyed, significantly hampering the enemy’s logistical operations.
A video has been published on social media.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password