Su-27 fighter pilots destroyed bridge used by occupiers to transport equipment and attack aircraft. VIDEO

Crews of Su-27 fighter jets from the Ukrainian Air Force carried out a precision air strike on a bridge that Russian troops were using to support their logistics operations.

According to Censor.NET, the structure was one of the routes used by the occupiers to transport military equipment and personnel to one of the front lines.

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As a result of the precision air strike, the bridge was destroyed, significantly hampering the enemy’s logistical operations.

A video has been published on social media.

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