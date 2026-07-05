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News Strikes on Russian logistics Air operations of AFU
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Su-27 fighter pilots destroyed bridge used by occupiers to transport equipment and attack aircraft. VIDEO

Crews of Su-27 fighter jets from the Ukrainian Air Force carried out a precision air strike on a bridge that Russian troops were using to support their logistics operations.

According to Censor.NET, the structure was one of the routes used by the occupiers to transport military equipment and personnel to one of the front lines.

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As a result of the precision air strike, the bridge was destroyed, significantly hampering the enemy’s logistical operations.

A video has been published on social media.

Read more: Russia attacked Ukraine with 4 missiles and 125 drones, 112 UAVs were destroyed, missiles did not reach targets - Air Force

See more: Air defense neutralized 69 enemy drones out of 86, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

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