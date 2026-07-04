Air defense neutralized 69 enemy drones out of 86, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of July 4, Russia attacked Ukraine with two missiles and 86 drones. Ukrainian air defense forces shot down or neutralized 69 aerial targets.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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The enemy attacked Ukrainian territory with one ballistic missileIskander-M from the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, one X-59/69 guided air-to-ground missile from the Black Sea, and 86 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and "Parody"-type decoy drones from the following directions:

Bryansk, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo, Orel – Russian Federation;

Donetsk - TOT.

Air Defense Operations

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense forces shot down or neutralized 69 enemy UAVs—including Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types—in the north, south, and east of the country.

Two missiles and 17 attack UAVs were recorded striking 16 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at 5 locations.

Read more: Ruscists attack Ukraine with strike drones on evening of July 3 – Air Force (updated)