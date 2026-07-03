Ruscists attack Ukraine with strike drones on evening of July 3 – Air Force (updated)

On the evening of July 3, the Russian invaders launched attack drones from several directions.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

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Movement of enemy drones

UAVs north of Kharkiv, course variable; a jet-powered UAV toward northern Kherson region from the temporarily occupied territory, it was reported at 7:29 p.m.

Sumy region: UAVs heading toward Shostka and Nedryhailiv, it was reported at 7:30 p.m.

UAVs heading toward Zaporizhzhia from the south, it was reported at 7:39 p.m.

A jet-powered UAV over or past Kryvyi Rih, heading north, it was reported at 7:45 p.m.

At 7:50 p.m., the Air Force reported:

Sumy region: UAVs heading toward Sumy, the settlements of Mykolaivka and Lypova Dolyna;

Chernihiv region: UAVs southwest of Chernihiv, course variable, and heading toward Ichnia from the east;

UAVs heading toward Kharkiv from the northeast.

UAVs heading toward Kharkiv from the northeast.

UAVs heading toward Kharkiv from the east and north, it was reported at 8:03 p.m.

At 8:09 p.m., the Air Force reported:

Poltava region: UAVs over or past Zavodske from the north;

Kirovohrad region: UAVs past Dolynska, heading north/northeast.

UAVs in the area of Sumy!

Updated information

Later, the Air Force provided updated information on the movement of enemy UAVs.

At 8:26 p.m., it was reported:

Poltava region: UAVs over or past Lokhvytsia and Komyshnia. UAVs heading toward Zaporizhzhia from the northwest;

UAVs heading toward Sumy from the north.

At 8:48 p.m., the Air Force reported:

UAVs along the border of Sumy and Chernihiv regions, heading toward Poltava region;

Poltava region: UAVs south of Pyriatyn, heading west;

A jet-powered UAV in the northwest of Dnipropetrovsk region, heading north.

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