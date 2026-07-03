Air defense neutralized 83 air targets out of 107, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of July 3, Russian forces carried out another airstrike on Ukraine, using two X-59/69 guided air-to-ground missiles and 105 strike drones and decoy drones of various types.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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The occupiers launched Shahed, "Gerbera," "Italmas," and "Parody" drones, as well as jet-powered unmanned aerial vehicles, from:

Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo – Russian Federation;

Donetsk – TOT.

Air Defense Operations

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, the Unmanned Systems Forces, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces were deployed to repel the air attack.

As of 08:30, Ukrainian air defenses had neutralized 83 aerial targets: one X-59/69 guided air-to-air missile and 82 enemy drones of various types.

At the same time, one missile and 21 attack UAVs were recorded as having struck 16 locations. Debris from the downed aerial targets fell at five additional locations.

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