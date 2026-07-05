Russia attacked Ukraine with 4 missiles and 125 drones, 112 UAVs were destroyed, missiles did not reach targets - Air Force

On the night of July 5, 2026, Russian Federation forces attacked Ukraine with one Kh-31 anti-radar missile launched from the Black Sea, three Kh-59/69 guided air-to-ground missiles fired from the airspace over the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and 125 Shahed-type UAVs of the Shahed type (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and decoy drones of the "Parody" type.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Air Force Command.

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As noted, the air attack was repelled by the air force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

How did our air defense system perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00 a.m., air defense forces shot down or neutralized 112 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, and east of the country; 3 Kh-59/69 guided air-to-ground missiles and 1 Kh-31 anti-radar missile failed to reach their targets.

Read more: Air defense neutralized 69 enemy drones out of 86, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

Consequences

Four attack UAVs were recorded striking three locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at eight locations.

"The attack is ongoing; there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety guidelines!" the Air Force emphasizes.

See also: Air Defense Forces Shot Down 69 of 86 Enemy Drones, According to the Air Force. INFOGRAPHIC