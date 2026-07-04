42.74 per cent of Russia’s total designed oil refining capacity has already been put out of action, - General Staff. INFOGRAPHICS

As of early July 2026, the Ukrainian Defence Forces’ campaign of precision strikes had reached new heights.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

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Key results

The General Staff has also published key figures and facts:

Record downtime: As a result of the attacks, 42.74% of the Russian Federation’s total designed oil refining capacity has been taken out of action.

Scale of damage: Over the past month, eight oil refineries have been successfully targeted.

Destruction of storage tanks: Over 60 storage tanks have been destroyed or critically damaged, of which 58 per cent contained petroleum products and 42 per cent contained crude oil.

Read more: Russia’s fourth-largest oil refinery shuts down after Ukrainian drone attack – Reuters

Economic impact

Over the course of a year (from August 2025), the Russian industry’s total losses have reached 13.5 billion US dollars.

Consequences for the aggressor:

Fuel crisis.

Decline in production.

Repair deadlines are constantly being postponed due to the inability to obtain the necessary spare parts and equipment.

Watch more: Oil refinery in Kstovo, UAV depot and railway bridge in temporarily occupied territories have been struck, - General Staff. VIDEO

What led up to this?