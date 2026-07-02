Oil refinery in Kstovo, UAV depot and railway bridge in temporarily occupied territories have been struck, - General Staff. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have struck the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery in Kstovo.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

A strike on the facility was recorded, followed by a fire on the site. Preliminary reports indicate that the AVT-6 primary oil refining unit was hit.

The extent of the damage is being assessed.

"The Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery is one of the largest oil refining enterprises in the Russian Federation. The plant’s design capacity is approximately 17 million tonnes of crude oil per year.

The plant produces motor petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel, lubricants, and other products used, in particular, to meet the needs of the aggressor state’s armed forces," the General Staff said.

Read more: UAVs attacked oil refinery in Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod region

Other strikes

An enemy drone depot in the Kamianka area of Zaporizhzhia Oblast has been attacked.

"In addition, a railway bridge across the Siverskyi Donets River in the Stanytsia Luhanska area has been struck. The facility is used by the enemy for military logistics and the movement of personnel, weapons, and logistical supplies.



An enemy command and observation post in the Vilshana area of the Kharkiv region has also been struck," they added.

Watch more: Oil refinery in Ufa and Russian military-industrial complex facility in Penza region of Russian Federation have been struck, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO