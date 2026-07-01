Oil refinery in Ufa and Russian military-industrial complex facility in Penza region of Russian Federation have been struck, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have struck an oil refinery in Ufa, as well as a strategic facility belonging to the Russian defence industry in the Penza region of Russia.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"For the second time, our sanctions in response to Russia’s dragging of the war have hit an oil refinery in Ufa – one of Russia’s largest producers of lubricants. It is located more than 1,300 kilometres from the front line," the statement reads.

Also, in the Penza region, Ukraine struck a strategic facility belonging to the Russian defence industry, which is involved in the development and manufacture of components for missile weapons used by the occupiers to strike Ukraine. The target is located approximately 600 kilometres from the front line.

Read more: Slavyansk oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai of Russian Federation has been on fire for second day following Ukrainian strike SATELLITE IMAGE

"Every day, we are carrying out our plan to deploy Ukrainian long-range sanctions. This is entirely justified in response to everything Russia is doing against us. Peace is needed, and this is precisely what the Russian leadership must realise. Russia must end its war. And the Russian leadership has every opportunity to do so. I thank every Ukrainian soldier who ensures our long-range precision," the president concluded.

Watch more: Footage of two Flamingo missiles hitting defence plant in Russia’s Volgograd. VIDEO