Slavyansk oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai of Russian Federation has been on fire for second day following Ukrainian strike SATELLITE IMAGE

The Slavyansk Oil Refinery, located in the town of Slavyansk-on-Kuban in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation, has been on fire for a second day following an attack by the Defence Forces on the night of 28 June.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Radio Liberty, which published satellite images.

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Details of the damage

The satellite image shows smoke stretching for tens of kilometres and blanketing the entire city.

Residents report power and water supply disruptions, as well as a rush to buy food in shops. The fire covers an area of around 20,000 square metres.

Earlier, local authorities reported one fatality and six injuries as a result of the strike on the oil refinery.

Read more: How Ukrainian Armed Forces’ long-range attacks caused panic in Russia – WP

What is known about the oil refinery?

The Slavyansk Oil Refinery is one of Russia’s largest independent oil refineries, located in the city of Slavyansk-on-Kuban in the Krasnodar Krai. The refinery has a capacity of around 4–5 million tonnes of feedstock per year and accounts for approximately 9 per cent of oil refining in the Southern Federal District.

Furthermore, the plant is one of the major exporters of petroleum products, shipping its goods via Black Sea ports.

Read more: Two oil refineries, railway bridge and ammunition depot have been hit. Missile strike on ’Titan-Barikady’ plant has been confirmed, - General Staff