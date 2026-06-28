Two oil refineries, railway bridge and ammunition depot have been hit. Missile strike on ’Titan-Barikady’ plant has been confirmed, - General Staff

On the night of 28 June, as part of efforts to reduce the military and economic capabilities of the Russian aggressor, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces once again struck two oil refineries involved in supplying the occupying army.

This has been reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Attacks on Oil Refineries

The ‘Slavyansk’ oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban (Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation) has been hit.

A strike on a target has been confirmed, followed by a fire on the company’s premises. The extent of the damage caused and the results of the strike are currently being assessed.

The ‘Slavyansky’ oil refinery is owned by ‘Slavyansk ECO’ LLC and is one of the largest oil refineries in southern Russia.

The Yaroslavl oil refinery in Yaroslavl (Russian Federation) has also been struck once again.

A strike on a facility was recorded, followed by smoke on the company’s premises. The extent of the damage is being assessed.

The Yaroslavl Oil Refinery ("Slavneft-YANOS") is one of the largest oil refineries in the Russian Federation. The plant’s design capacity is 15 million tonnes of crude oil per year. It produces motor petrol, diesel and aviation fuel, as well as other petroleum products that are vital for the aggressor state’s military logistics.

Read more: Strikes on Russian logistics in occupied Crimea are part of multi-stage operation, - Navy

Strike on the railway bridge

In addition, a railway bridge in the Ichok area (TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea) – which is used by the occupying forces to deploy troops and supply them – has been struck, as has an enemy ammunition depot in the Amvrosiivka area of the Donetsk region. The extent of the damage is being assessed.

Attack on the "Titan-Barricades" Factory

An analysis of the data has confirmed that Ukrainian missiles struck three workshops at the ‘Titan-Barikady’ industrial complex in Volgograd (Russian Federation), causing fires and partial destruction in two of the workshops.