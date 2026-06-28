Strikes on Russian logistics in occupied Crimea are part of multi-stage operation, - Navy

Ukraine’s strikes against Russian logistics infrastructure in the occupied Crimea are part of a comprehensive, multi-stage operation that has been ongoing for a long time.

Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, spoke about this during a telethon, according to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine.

"We are witnessing the next phase of a multi-stage operation. We're not even talking about months, but years. First, naval logistics were destroyed; then, railway ferries; and at the same time, air defense systems and targets in the so-called land corridor were taken out," Pletenchuk said.

According to him, the implementation of this plan has been quite successful.

Read more: Ukraine is stepping up its attacks on military logistics in occupied Crimea, - British intelligence

What happened before that?