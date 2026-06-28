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Strikes on Russian logistics in occupied Crimea are part of multi-stage operation, - Navy
Ukraine’s strikes against Russian logistics infrastructure in the occupied Crimea are part of a comprehensive, multi-stage operation that has been ongoing for a long time.
Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, spoke about this during a telethon, according to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine.
"We are witnessing the next phase of a multi-stage operation. We're not even talking about months, but years. First, naval logistics were destroyed; then, railway ferries; and at the same time, air defense systems and targets in the so-called land corridor were taken out," Pletenchuk said.
According to him, the implementation of this plan has been quite successful.
What happened before that?
- As a reminder, President Zelenskyy previously stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ operation in Crimea is carefully planned, and that Ukraine can quickly force Russia to choose peace.
- It is reported that a line of more than 2,000 cars has formed heading toward the Kerch Bridge.
- On June 26, a "regional state of emergency" was declared in the occupied Crimea and Sevastopol.
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