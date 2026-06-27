Ukraine is stepping up its attacks on military logistics in occupied Crimea, - British intelligence

British intelligence has analysed a series of Ukrainian strikes on Russian-occupied Crimea.

The review was published on the UK Ministry of Defence’s page on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

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The consequences of the attacks

As reported, on the night of 20 June, Ukraine struck Crimea and the crossing over the Kerch Strait. The targets included air defence systems, fuel depots and three car ferries. The destruction of these three ferries has almost certainly exacerbated the already severe supply problems in Crimea.

British intelligence reports that there is currently a widespread fuel shortage and delays at crossing points.

The security protocols introduced following Ukraine’s first attack on the Crimean Bridge in October 2022 stipulate that lorries may only use the ferries, not the bridge. Only passenger cars, buses and certain types of rail transport are permitted to cross the bridge.

Earlier, in March and April 2026, Ukraine carried out strikes against the two remaining ferries, which also support military logistics. They are almost certainly currently undergoing repairs.

Read more: Ukraine proves every day that it is fighting for Crimea and has not forgotten the peninsula – Zelenskyy

The intensity of the strikes is increasing

"Ukraine is striking Russian military logistics networks in the occupied territory of Ukraine with increasing intensity, aided by the availability of various weapons, including single-use strike drones and long-range munitions. The scale of the Ukrainian strikes is also weakening Russian air defences, even at such well-fortified priority locations as the Kerch Strait," the review notes.

British intelligence notes that this expands Ukraine’s capabilities to strike the Crimean Bridge – a strategic and politically sensitive target identified by the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.