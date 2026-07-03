Russia’s fourth-largest oil refinery shuts down after Ukrainian drone attack – Reuters

The Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez refinery, Russia’s fourth-largest oil refinery and its second-largest gasoline producer, halted crude processing after a Ukrainian drone attack on Thursday, July 2.

This was reported by Reuters and the Russian outlet The Moscow Times, Censor.NET informs.

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The consequences of the Ukrainian attacks on the refinery

According to The Moscow Times, the plant in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod region sustained damage to its main AVT-6 primary refining unit, which accounted for 53% of the enterprise’s capacity.

Another unit, AVT-5, which accounts for 25% of the plant’s capacity, was disabled by a drone on June 24.

Since Thursday, NORSI has stopped selling wholesale batches of motor gasoline and diesel fuel on the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange.

See more: Slavyansk oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai of Russian Federation continues to burn following attack by Defence Forces. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Background

As a reminder, on July 2, the SSU, Special Operations Forces, Unmanned Systems Forces, and the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine reported a successful strike on the Nizhny Novgorod refinery and the Starolikeyevo oil pumping station. Both facilities supply fuel to the Russian army.

Read more: Oil refinery in Ufa and Russian military-industrial complex facility in Penza region of Russian Federation have been struck, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO