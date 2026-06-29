Slavyansk oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai of Russian Federation continues to burn following attack by Defence Forces. VIDEO+PHOTOS

The Slavyansk oil refinery in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation, which was attacked by the Defence Forces on the night of 28 June, is still ablaze.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

On the evening of 28 June, ASTRA reported that the fire had spread to over 20,000 square metres.

As of the morning of 29 June, the fire at the refinery had still not been brought under control, according to photos and videos on social media.







What is known about the refinery?

The Slavyansk oil refinery is one of Russia’s largest independent oil refineries, located in the city of Slavyansk-on-Kuban in the Krasnodar Krai. The plant has a capacity of around 4–5 million tonnes of feedstock per year and accounts for approximately 9 per cent of oil refining in the Southern Federal District.

Read more: Two oil refineries, railway bridge and ammunition depot have been hit. Missile strike on ’Titan-Barikady’ plant has been confirmed, - General Staff