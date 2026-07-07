Eight tankers from Russia’s "shadow fleet" were struck overnight by Unmanned systems forces, – Madyar. VIDEO

Overnight, soldiers from the Unmanned Systems Forces struck eight tankers belonging to Russia’s ‘shadow fleet’.

This was reported by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brovdi (Madyar), according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"The battle for fuel for Crimea in the Sea of Azov continues. The air-sea engagement on the night of 7 July reached industrial-scale results: a convoy of eight fuel tankers, one dry cargo ship and one ferry.



The fuel tankers are badly damaged and on fire; sanctions from the skies by the Freedom-Loving Ukrainian Bird of the USF are in effect," the report states.

All the tankers are subject to international sanctions, Madyar noted.

Read more: Two tankers and an oil depot have been struck in Crimea. Two S-400 air defence systems have been attacked in Bryansk region, – Madyar. VIDEO

Which tankers were targeted by the USF?

Venera-3;

Sanar-1;

Sanar-17;

Klimena;

Teti;

Alexey Savrasov;

Penelope;

to be confirmed.

"During the night of 7 July, within the enemy’s operational depth in the temporarily occupied territories, the USF Birds successfully engaged 58 legitimate military targets.



The Crimean power switch was also flickering that night – power hubs were ablaze along with logistics facilities," he concluded.

Read more: Energy facility in Crimea and two tankers carrying petrol in Sea of Azov struck by USF, – Madyar. VIDEO