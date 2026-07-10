USF strike another 13 Russian "shadow fleet" vessels in Sea of Azov overnight – Madyar

Overnight on 10 July, the Unmanned Systems Forces struck another 13 vessels of Russia’s "shadow fleet" near temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was reported by Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces Robert Brovdi (Madyar), Censor.NET informs.

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Details

In particular, the targets of the overnight precision strikes were 10 tankers, one dry cargo ship, one ferry and one sea-going tug.

Overnight, the USF Birds successfully struck 41 military targets within the occupiers’ operational depth in Crimea and the southern part of the temporarily occupied territories.

See more: Burning tankers from Russia’s ’shadow fleet’ in Sea of Azov SATELLITE IMAGES

Other strikes

"As part of the ‘Crimean Switch: OFF’ project, five electrical substations were ‘pecked out’ overnight:

110 kV Berehove substation, Molochne settlement, Crimea;

110 kV Saky substation, Crimea;

110 kV Mainaky substation, Yevpatoriia;

110 kV Novoozerna substation, Medvedeve settlement, Crimea;

35 kV Medvedeve substation, Medvedeve settlement, Crimea," Madyar added.

Watch more: Eight tankers from Russia’s "shadow fleet" were struck overnight by Unmanned systems forces, – Madyar. VIDEO