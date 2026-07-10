Burning tankers from Russia’s ’shadow fleet’ in Sea of Azov SATELLITE IMAGES
A satellite has captured images of damaged Russian tankers in the Sea of Azov.
The photographs were published by the ‘Schemes’ project, reports Censor.NET.
Details
The photos were taken on 9 July. They show the aftermath of a large-scale attack by Ukrainian drones on Russian maritime logistics.
In one of the images, taken near the Kerch Strait, a fire on a tanker is clearly visible. About 10 kilometres away from it is another vessel showing visible signs of damage. "The resolution of the satellite images does not allow for the precise identification of the vessel’s class and type," the publication writes.
As a result, several videos showing burning Russian ships have been posted online.
What led up to this?
- On 9 July, the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces reported that a total of 35 vessels belonging to Russia’s ‘shadow fleet’ had been struck over a four-day period.
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