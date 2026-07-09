Overnight, USF struck 45 military targets in occupied Crimea and 14 vessels of Russian Federation’s ’shadow fleet’ in Sea of Azov, – Brovdi. VIDEO

On the night of 9 July, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces struck 45 military targets in the temporarily occupied Crimea and in the south of Ukraine’s occupied territories. These included 14 vessels belonging to Russia’s ‘shadow fleet’ in the Sea of Azov.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in a Telegram post by Robert Brovdi (Madyar), commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces.

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According to him, in the space of a single night, USF drones struck the Saky Thermal Power Station, three fuel and lubricant depots and bases, two logistical support bases, the "Zhitel" electronic warfare station, communication towers, the occupiers’ vehicles, fuel tankers and other military facilities.

Separately, the commander reported that 14 vessels belonging to the Russian "shadow fleet" in the Sea of Azov had been struck. According to his information, these included 12 tankers, one dry cargo ship and one tugboat.

The list of vessels which, according to the USF, were struck on the night of 9 July, included the tankers "Chelsea-6", "Aura", "Sonar-1", ‘Ilya Repin’, ‘Galiaskar Kamal’, a tanker or other vessel named ‘Mercury’, the tugboat ‘Alfeo’, which was accompanied by the barge ‘Aphrodite’, as well as the tankers ‘Venera-3’ and ‘Penelope’. Information regarding a further five vessels is being verified.

Madyar noted that all the identified tankers are part of Russia’s "shadow fleet" and are subject to international sanctions.

Read more: Two tankers and an oil depot have been struck in Crimea. Two S-400 air defence systems have been attacked in Bryansk region, – Madyar. VIDEO

According to the commander, over the past 96 hours, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces have already struck 35 Russian tankers, dry cargo ships, ferries, tugs and other specialised vessels.

In particular, on 6 July, two tankers – the "Kapitan Barmyn" and the "Sanar-3" – were struck. The following day, drones attacked a further ten vessels, including eight tankers, a dry cargo ship and the ferry SKS One in Kerch. On 8 July, a further nine vessels were struck, including the tankers "Efrosinya V", "Maria", "Sanar-17", "Sanar-4" and "Klimena", as well as the dry cargo ships "Donsтар", "Vladimir Yarygin", "Feofan Shokhirev" and "Evgenia Z".

The commander of the USF also reported that all strikes were carried out under the coordination of the newly established Centre for Deep Strike of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

"The shadow fleet of worms is dwindling: 35 tankers, dry cargo ships and special vessels have been struck within 96 hours," said Robert Brovdi.

Read more: USF have just struck two more Russian tankers in Sea of Azov – Madyar