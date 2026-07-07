USF have just struck two more Russian tankers in Sea of Azov – Madyar

Soldiers of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck two more Russian tankers in the Sea of Azov.

This was reported by USF Commander Robert Brovdi (Madyar), Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

"The Birds of the USF have just lit up two more tankers in the Sea of Azov. Tankers Nos. 9 and 10 over the current day, 12 vessels in total," the statement reads.

A report on the strike will be published on July 8.

Watch more: Energy facility in Crimea and two tankers carrying petrol in Sea of Azov struck by USF, – Madyar. VIDEO

Background

On July 7, the USF commander said that the soldiers had struck eight tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet," one dry cargo ship, and one ferry.

Watch more: USF pilots struck 16 energy facilities in occupied territories within 48 hours. VIDEO