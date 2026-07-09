Two tankers attacked in Taganrog Bay: one vessel engulfed in flames

The authorities in the Rostov Region have reported a second drone attack on tankers in Taganrog Bay.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the region’s governor, Yuriy Slyusar.

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Two tankers were hit in Taganrog Bay near Taganrog. The fire on one has been extinguished, whilst the other continues to burn.

"In Taganrog Bay, drones have again attacked two tankers, which sustained mechanical damage. There were no casualties.



The tanker crews have been evacuated. The drone strikes caused fires. The fire on one of the vessels is still burning, whilst the blaze on the other has been completely extinguished," the statement reads.

NASA’s FIRMS service is also detecting new thermal anomalies in the waters of the Sea of Azov. This may indicate a new attack on vessels of the Russian Federation’s shadow fleet off the coast of our Crimea.

The day before, the governor also reported an attack on two tankers in Taganrog Bay.

Watch more: Further nine tankers from Russia’s "shadow fleet" were struck by USF in Sea of Azov, – Madyar. VIDEO