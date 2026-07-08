Further nine tankers from Russia’s "shadow fleet" were struck by USF in Sea of Azov, – Madiar. VIDEO

During the night of 8 July, the Unmanned Systems Forces struck nine tankers belonging to the Russian Federation’s ‘shadow fleet’ in the Sea of Azov.

This was announced by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brovdi (Madiar), according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

In total, over a 72-hour period, 19 tankers from the shadow fleet, one dry cargo ship, and one ferry in Kerch were struck.

The operation was carried out by pilots from the ‘Kairos’ unit of the 414th USF Brigade ‘Madyar’s Birds’, the 413th USF Operational Group ‘Raid’ and the 1st SBS Operational Company.

"Overnight, deep within the occupier’s operational zone in Crimea and the southern part of the temporarily occupied territories, USF ‘Birds’ struck 53 military targets.

As part of the ‘Crimean Circuit Breaker Off’ operation, a further six electrical substations were targeted overnight (bringing the total to exactly 50 power nodes between 1 and 8 July), along with other sensitive targets. A full report will follow.



All targets were struck under the coordination of the newly established Centre for Deep Strike of the Unmanned Systems Forces," added Brovdi.

Watch more: USF are dismantling Russians’ logistics network along land corridor to Crimea: 360 transport vehicles have been struck. VIDEO