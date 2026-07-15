Over past three days, drones from "CODE 9.2" regiment have destroyed 107 pieces of Russian military equipment and rare Korean "Koksan" self-propelled gun. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders have successfully completed a highly effective operation codenamed ‘Three Days and Three Nights’. During this time, soldiers from the 475th Separate Assault Regiment ‘CODE 9.2’ dealt a crushing blow to the occupiers, destroying a vast amount of military equipment.

According to Censor.NET, 107 units of enemy equipment were destroyed whilst carrying out their missions.

A particular target was a rare long-range North Korean 170-mm self-propelled artillery piece, the "Koksan", which the DPRK had previously transferred to the Russian army.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"Operation ‘Three Days and Three Nights’ has been successfully completed. During the operation, the 475th Separate Assault Regiment ‘CODE 9.2’ destroyed 107 pieces of enemy equipment. Among the targets eliminated, a North Korean ‘Koksan’ self-propelled artillery unit was identified," the military stated.

Watch more: SSU Alpha Center special forces hit rare Russian P-14 radar dating from 1959. VIDEO

Watch more: Gunners of 44th Brigade give occupiers hell in Zaporizhzhia region: ammunition depot and 5 artillery systems destroyed. VIDEO