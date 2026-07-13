Gunners of 44th Brigade give occupiers hell in Zaporizhzhia region: ammunition depot and 5 artillery systems destroyed. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 44th Separate Artillery Brigade named after Hetman Danylo Apostol eliminated a Russian field ammunition depot and successfully destroyed five enemy artillery systems.

The unit’s press service published footage of the spectacular combat operation on its official Facebook page, according to Censor.NET.

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Details of the strikes

Aerial reconnaissance footage shows the enemy attempting to carefully conceal its firing positions and dugouts in forest belts and caponiers across the steppes of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Watch more: Combat operations in severe frost: artillerymen of 44th Brigade destroy enemy guns. VIDEO

However, the equipment could not be hidden from the UAV operators of the 44th Brigade. Direct hits and near-miss shell bursts struck:

a field ammunition depot (the explosion was accompanied by extensive secondary detonations and prolonged burning);

(the explosion was accompanied by extensive secondary detonations and prolonged burning); five enemy artillery systems (including precise hits on 152 mm D-20 towed howitzers and more modern Russian 2A65 Msta-B howitzers that had been shelling Ukrainian positions).

"The large calibre of the artillery and the surgical precision of the strike UAVs of the 44th Separate Artillery Brigade named after Hetman Danylo Apostol gave the occupiers a taste of real hell. This video is a compilation of the effective work of our crews, who turn enemy equipment into scrap metal every day. We will keep working until Ukrainian land is completely cleared. Turn up the sound and watch the enemy burn!" the gunners stressed.

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