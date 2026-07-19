Russian missile strike on Kyiv: damage reported in Solomyanskyi district and three people injured. VIDEO

In the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv, residential buildings, non-residential premises and cars have been damaged. According to preliminary reports, three people have been injured. A relief centre has been set up for residents whose homes have been damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Serhiy Movenko, head of the Solomyanskyi District State Administration in Kyiv.

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"Last night, Kyiv endured one of the most extensive missile attacks since the start of the full-scale war. Unfortunately, the Solomyanskyi district was also affected," the statement reads.

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Damage

There is damage to residential buildings and non-residential premises. The shockwave has damaged nearby buildings and cars.

Casualties

Three casualties have been reported so far.

Assistance