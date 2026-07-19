Russian missile strike on Kyiv: damage reported in Solomyanskyi district and three people injured. VIDEO
In the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv, residential buildings, non-residential premises and cars have been damaged. According to preliminary reports, three people have been injured. A relief centre has been set up for residents whose homes have been damaged.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Serhiy Movenko, head of the Solomyanskyi District State Administration in Kyiv.
"Last night, Kyiv endured one of the most extensive missile attacks since the start of the full-scale war. Unfortunately, the Solomyanskyi district was also affected," the statement reads.
Damage
There is damage to residential buildings and non-residential premises. The shockwave has damaged nearby buildings and cars.
Casualties
Three casualties have been reported so far.
Assistance
- All the necessary services have been on the ground from the very start: rescue workers, medics, police, utility services and district services. Efforts are ongoing to deal with the aftermath of the enemy attack and provide assistance to those affected.
- We are setting up a command centre for residents at the following address:
School No. 67, 9-A Akademika Shalimova Street.
The command centre will be open today until 20:00.
Contact person:
Yevheniia — 097 532 09 79
At the centre, you can:
✔️ submit applications for financial assistance and compensation for damaged property;
✔️ get advice on what to do next;
✔️ speak to social workers;
✔️ receive legal and psychological support;
✔️ take a break, have a cup of hot tea and receive the support you need.
Social workers are already working with residents, helping them with paperwork and providing all the necessary advice.
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