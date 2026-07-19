18 out of 41 enemy missiles and 108 UAVs were shot down, - Air Force

On the night of July 19, 2026, Russian forces launched a massive combined strike against Ukraine using attack drones and various types of air- and ground-launched missiles.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Air Force Command.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Where did the enemy aim?

As noted, the main target of the attack is Kyiv.

How soon?

In total, the Air Force’s electronic warfare units detected 166 air attack weapons—41 missiles and 125 UAVs of various types:

10 3M22 Zircon anti-ship missiles (launch sites: Kursk region, Russian Federation);

25 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles (launch sites: Bryansk and Kursk regions, Russian Federation);

3 Onyx anti-ship missiles (launch sites—the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea);

3 Kh-59/69 guided air-to-surface missiles (launch areas: the airspace over the Black Sea);

125 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, and Italmas types; decoy drones of the "Parody" type; and loitering munitions of the "Banderole" type.

See more: Clean-up operations are ongoing following Russia’s ballistic attack on Kyiv: number of injured has now risen to 15. PHOTOS

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

How did our air defense system perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 8:30 a.m., air defense forces shot down or neutralized 126 targets—18 missiles and 108 drones of various types:

17 Iskander-M/Zircon/S-400 missiles;

1 X-59/69 guided air-to-ground missile;

108 enemy UAVs of various types.

According to preliminary information, as of 8:30 a.m., 23 missiles and 10 attack UAVs were recorded at 20 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at 18 locations.

"The attack is ongoing; there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety guidelines!" the Air Force emphasizes.

Watch more: Russia carried out one of its most massive ballistic missile attacks on Kyiv, firing over 40 missiles, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO+PHOTOS

What led up to this?