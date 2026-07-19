All fires caused by Russian Federation’s night-time strike on Kyiv have been extinguished, - State Emergency Service. VIDEO

All the fires in Kyiv caused by the enemy attack on the night of 19 July have been extinguished.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.

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Details

As noted, firefighters are currently clearing debris and dousing structures in the Shevchenkivskyi and Solomianskyi districts at the sites where non-residential buildings were damaged.

Assistance is also being provided to residents at the site of damage to a residential high-rise block in the Solomyanskyi district: using aerial equipment, rescue workers are removing unsafe sections of the façade and balconies.

One person was killed and a further 15 were injured as a result of the shelling.

Read more: 18 out of 41 enemy missiles and 108 UAVs were shot down, - Air Force

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that explosions were heard in the capital on the night of 19 July. The Air Force warned of the threat of the enemy using ballistic missiles.

It later emerged that a high-rise block had been hit, and fires were raging across the city.

By morning, it was reported that one person had been killed and eight injured.

Later, the State Emergency Service reported that the number of injured had risen to 15.

See more: Clean-up operations are ongoing following Russia’s ballistic attack on Kyiv: number of injured has now risen to 15. PHOTOS