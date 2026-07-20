Russia struck foreign vessel, six crew members were killed and four are missing (updated). PHOTOS

Russian forces launched a missile strike on a civilian vessel flying a foreign flag, which was at sea carrying a cargo of grain.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in a post by the Ukrainian Navy on Facebook.

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STRIKE ON A GRAIN CARGO SHIP

Russian occupiers fired three Kh-59 and Kh-69 cruise missiles at the civilian dry cargo vessel GOLDEN LEO, flying the flag of Guinea-Bissau and owned by Turkey.

The strikes hit the area of the starboard side of the superstructure, after which a fire broke out on board.

Five crew members were killed in the attack. The fate of five others remains unknown, and search operations are ongoing. The technical condition of the vessel is being assessed.

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Units of the Ukrainian Navy and the Maritime Search and Rescue Service were deployed to deal with the aftermath. As of 20:30, eight crew members had been evacuated to a hospital in Odesa.

"This was a deliberate attack on an unarmed civilian vessel that posed no military threat," the statement said.

It also notes that the attack constitutes an act of terrorism against peaceful shipping and a gross violation of international humanitarian law.

Update

As a result of the Russian Federation’s attack on a merchant vessel flying the flag of Guinea-Bissau, 6 sailors were killed and 4 are missing. Eight crew members have been rescued, and the search and rescue operation is ongoing.

As a result of the Russian Federation’s attack on a merchant vessel flying the flag of Guinea-Bissau, the death toll among the sailors has risen to 6, with 4 more still missing. The search and rescue operation is ongoing. This was reported by Ukraine’s Minister of Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transport.

"russia continues to deliberately attack civilian shipping. Eight crew members were rescued. Two of them were injured. Unfortunately, as of now, six sailors are known to have died, and four more are considered missing. The search and rescue operation is ongoing," Kalashnyk said.

According to him, this is yet another war crime committed by Russia and a blow to the safety of international shipping and global food security.

The minister expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Photo: Ukrainian Navy

Photo: Ukrainian Navy

Photo: Ukrainian Navy

Photo: Ukrainian Navy

Read more: Russia attacked foreign merchant ship near Odesa region: one person died, three injured