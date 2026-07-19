Estonia’s Foreign Minister has described isolation as only way to stop Kremlin’s terror

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna has stated that Russia will not cease its terror against Ukraine without increased international pressure.

According to Censor.NET, this is mentioned in his post on the social media platform X following the Russian Federation’s massive air strike on Kyiv.

Attacks as a means of exerting pressure on civilians

According to Tsakhna, Russia fired dozens of missiles and drones at the capital and other regions during the night. He emphasised that such actions are a continuation of the tactic of intimidating the civilian population.

The minister noted that Moscow resorts to attacks when it cannot achieve its objectives by other means.

"Only firm and sustained strategic isolation can truly deprive the Kremlin of the ability to continue this campaign of terror," he wrote, among other things.

Read more: Russia combines pressure on front and "diplomatic signals," - Estonian intelligence

A call for tougher sanctions and isolation

Tsakhna emphasised that the international community should not ease sanctions and diplomatic pressure on Russia, but rather step them up.

As reported, on the night of 19 July, Russian forces carried out a massive combined strike against Ukraine. A total of 41 missiles and 125 attack drones were deployed. The main target of the attack was Kyiv, where extensive damage and the effects of the shelling were recorded.