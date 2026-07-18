Russia attacked foreign merchant ship near Odesa region: one person died, three injured

Russian forces launched a massive strike on the port infrastructure in the Odesa region. Unfortunately, there are civilian casualties and injuries.

Oleg Kipper, head of the Odesa RMA, reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The Russian Federation's attack on a merchant ship

As reported, the enemy attacked a foreign merchant vessel flying the flag of Antigua and Barbuda in the Black Sea. Unfortunately, one person was killed, and three others were injured and hospitalized. The victims are receiving all necessary medical care.

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Damage

According to the Regional State Administration, infrastructure facilities—including buildings, storage tanks, and warehouses—have also been damaged. No reports of casualties have been received so far.

While responding to one of the attacks, the enemy launched a follow-up strike. As a result, specialized rescue equipment was damaged. The personnel were taking cover, so none of the rescuers were injured.

"The enemy is deliberately trying to destroy our infrastructure, our export capabilities, and the lives of civilians," the regional governor emphasizes.