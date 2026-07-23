Currently, entry of ships into Ukrainian ports is temporarily suspended, we are looking for solution - Vysotskyi

Following Russian attacks on civilian vessels, the entry of ships into Ukrainian ports has been temporarily suspended. The government is preparing a decision to resume shipping.

This was stated by Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Taras Vysotsky, according to Censor.NET, which cites Ukrinform.

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What is known?

According to him, on July 21, four or five ships called at the ports. On July 22, however, ship arrivals came to a halt.

"As a government, we haven't imposed any restrictions on our part; this is a decision made by the shipowners," the minister said.

The government is currently working on measures designed to help restore shipping, Vysotskyi added.

Read more: Zero vessels passed through corridor: Ukraine convenes UN Security Council over Russian attacks on civilian ships

"First, we need to consolidate all the proposals, and then the decisions will be communicated further," the minister explained.

At the same time, Vysotsky noted that the situation is quite fluid, so it is too early to assess the long-term implications for exports.

He also urged manufacturers not to rush to sell their products unless there is an urgent need to do so.

"Unless it's critical, my advice to any producer is not to rush into decisions. There is enough storage space; we can accommodate the projected harvest volume of spring crops," Vysotsky concluded.

Watch: Russians attacked a bulk carrier in the Black Sea with a drone: Border Guards rescued 16 crew members, according to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. VIDEO + PHOTO REPORT

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that Ukraine is calling for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on July 27 in response to Russian attacks on civilian vessels in the Black Sea.