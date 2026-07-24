Zelenskyy signed laws extending martial law and mobilization

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed laws extending martial law and general mobilization for another 90 days.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the parliamentary press service.

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The documents signed by the head of state were submitted to the Verkhovna Rada on July 24.

Law No. 4928-IX provides for the extension of martial law for another 90 days starting August 2, 2026.

At the same time, Law No. 4929-IX extends general mobilization for the same period.

Thus, martial law and mobilization will remain in effect until October 31, 2026.

The 20th extension since the start of the full-scale war

This marks the 20th decision to extend martial law and general mobilization since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Read more: Rada approved extension of martial law and mobilization until October 31