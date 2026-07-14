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News Extension of martial law and mobilization
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Rada approved extension of martial law and mobilization until October 31

Martial law has been extended until October 31: What is known?

The Verkhovna Rada voted to extend martial law for another 90 days—until October 31, 2026.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

The resolution was supported by 313 members of parliament. Two voted against it.

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Lawmakers also supported extending the general mobilization.

311 voted in favor, 2 against.

Воєнний стан продовжили до 31 жовтня: що відомо?

This was the 20th vote on extending martial law and mobilization.

Read more: Zelenskyy submits draft laws on extending martial law to Rada

Background

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that martial law will be lifted once Ukraine receives security guarantees that include monitoring and the presence of partners.
  • He previously said that Ukraine wanted to receive security guarantees from the United States for a period of 30 to 50 years.

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VR (2086) mobilization (1309) martial law (112)
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