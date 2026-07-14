Rada approved extension of martial law and mobilization until October 31

The Verkhovna Rada voted to extend martial law for another 90 days—until October 31, 2026.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

The resolution was supported by 313 members of parliament. Two voted against it.

Lawmakers also supported extending the general mobilization.

311 voted in favor, 2 against.

This was the 20th vote on extending martial law and mobilization.

Read more: Zelenskyy submits draft laws on extending martial law to Rada

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