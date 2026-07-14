Rada approved extension of martial law and mobilization until October 31
The Verkhovna Rada voted to extend martial law for another 90 days—until October 31, 2026.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
Details
The resolution was supported by 313 members of parliament. Two voted against it.
Lawmakers also supported extending the general mobilization.
311 voted in favor, 2 against.
This was the 20th vote on extending martial law and mobilization.
Background
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that martial law will be lifted once Ukraine receives security guarantees that include monitoring and the presence of partners.
- He previously said that Ukraine wanted to receive security guarantees from the United States for a period of 30 to 50 years.
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