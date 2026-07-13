Zelenskyy submits draft laws on extending martial law to Rada

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has submitted draft laws to the Verkhovna Rada on extending martial law and general mobilisation.

According to Censor.NET, the relevant bills have been registered under Nos. 15401 and 15402.

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The texts of the draft laws approving the presidential decrees "On extending martial law in Ukraine" and "On extending the period of general mobilisation" have not yet been published on the official website of the Verkhovna Rada.

Under current legislation, martial law and general mobilisation are in effect until 2 August 2026. Parliament is expected to approve their extension for another 90 days, approximately until 31 October 2026.

Following consideration and approval by the Verkhovna Rada, the relevant decrees will take effect for the newly specified period.

Background

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that martial law will be lifted once Ukraine receives security guarantees that include monitoring and the presence of partners.

He previously said that Ukraine wanted to receive security guarantees from the United States for a period of 30 to 50 years.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Klymenko discussed pressing challenges, further measures and resources required to carry out tasks set