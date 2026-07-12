Zelenskyy and Klymenko discussed pressing challenges, further measures and resources required to carry out tasks set

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the Minister of the Interior, Ihor Klymenko.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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National defence

"I am grateful to Ihor personally and to everyone within the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs who truly work round the clock to protect our country and its people. It is important that in all our communities, rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are always on standby and ready to act; the necessary measures are being taken to protect lives; units of the National Guard of Ukraine and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine are being supported; and the Ukrainian state is combating crime," said Zelenskyy.

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Klymenko’s results are impressive

At the same time, he noted that whilst there are problems, the achievements of Ukraine’s Minister of the Interior during this full-scale war are significant.

"We discussed the pressing challenges to which our state must respond. We also discussed what additional measures and resources could help us achieve the objectives set," the President added.